26,119 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,540.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,628,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074,570 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,646,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,601,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 962,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,462,000 after acquiring an additional 337,559 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,837,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.06. The stock had a trading volume of 497,851 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

