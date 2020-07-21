27,285 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,000. Constellation Brands makes up 4.2% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 117,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

Shares of STZ traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,953. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,012.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.21 and its 200 day moving average is $173.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

