2,762 Shares in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Docusign by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,926,000 after buying an additional 212,415 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Docusign by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,561 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,492,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 67,130 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Docusign by 13.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,470,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,886,000 after acquiring an additional 170,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Docusign by 37.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,430,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,203,000 after acquiring an additional 389,001 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total value of $828,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,534 shares of company stock worth $40,460,572 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.01. 165,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,961. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.01 and a beta of 0.85. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $217.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

