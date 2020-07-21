2,894 Shares in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Acquired by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000.

Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.87. 7,420 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $71.32.

