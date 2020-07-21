32,204 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 107,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 50,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SCHH stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.84. 736,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,902. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.