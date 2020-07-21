32,204 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 107,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 50,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SCHH stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.84. 736,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,902. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

