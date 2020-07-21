3,284 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.68.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $303.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,199. The firm has a market cap of $287.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.09.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

