37,130 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of JHMM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 70,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,897. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $40.61.

