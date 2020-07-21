3,996 Shares in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.38. 68,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.94.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.