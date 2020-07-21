4,350 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.82. 182,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

