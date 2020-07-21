43,643 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,763,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 70,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 43,872 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.11. 2,695,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,006,606. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.23 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

