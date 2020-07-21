4,500 Shares in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton in the second quarter worth $1,324,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Peloton in the second quarter worth $92,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Peloton by 75.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Peloton by 20.8% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton during the second quarter valued at $554,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $5,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,547,000.00. Insiders sold 447,132 shares of company stock worth $21,256,758 over the last 90 days.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Peloton from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Peloton from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Peloton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

