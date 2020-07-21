$461.75 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce sales of $461.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $446.50 million and the highest is $477.00 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $461.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.44. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGIH. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.92. 249,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,438. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $114.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26. The company has a current ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 561,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,942,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in LGI Homes by 24.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

