5,023 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,023 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.47. 6,110,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,478,950. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.75 and its 200-day moving average is $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $372.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.21.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

