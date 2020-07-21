5,023 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,023 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.47. 6,110,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,478,950. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.75 and its 200-day moving average is $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $372.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $134.13.
In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.21.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
