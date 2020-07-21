5,330 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 123.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 95.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 91.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.79. 24,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.85.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.