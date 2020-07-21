553 Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 553 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Shopify by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,109,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 60,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,986,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $725.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $752.46.

SHOP stock traded down $56.39 on Tuesday, reaching $953.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,288. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,074.98. The company has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -830.93 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $884.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

