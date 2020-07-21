7,973 Shares in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Bought by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Geneva Partners LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XNTK. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000.

Shares of XNTK traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.00. 16,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,031. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $61.25 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average of $86.98.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

