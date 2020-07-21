89,500 Shares in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Bought by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $34,606,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 61.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,423,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 889.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,918,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,340 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $30,050,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,215,000.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,630. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $191.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Blake Baird bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,073.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.