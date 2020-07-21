9,115 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,542,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,331,000 after purchasing an additional 188,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,193,000 after purchasing an additional 130,950 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,835,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,543,000 after purchasing an additional 655,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.22. 21,548,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,297,988. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.