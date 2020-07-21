Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires New Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 34.1% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 125.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.05. 415,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $359.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

