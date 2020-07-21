Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys Shares of 1,544 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,544 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 492,812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $144,847,000 after buying an additional 26,785 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 456,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $622,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,380 shares of company stock worth $11,064,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $262.71 and a twelve month high of $329.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

