Abundance Wealth Counselors Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,193 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 4.1% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,595. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.02. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

