Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $912,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.3% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.86. 1,778,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $144.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.69 and a 200 day moving average of $114.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

