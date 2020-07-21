Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $613,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,002.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,119 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,514,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $6.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $414.11. 209,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,546,292. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The company has a market cap of $255.90 billion, a PE ratio of 77.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.39 and a 1 year high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.89.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

