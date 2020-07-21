Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases Shares of 5,464 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 97.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 49,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.34. The stock had a trading volume of 246,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,975. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.79.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

