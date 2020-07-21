Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 438,278 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,278 shares during the period. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 5.35% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $17,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,506,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 253,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,560 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 688,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after acquiring an additional 74,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 271,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 71,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $40.91.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.