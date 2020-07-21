Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 57,783,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,921,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

