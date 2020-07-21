Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1,440.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.41. 72,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,964. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

CERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.34.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $285,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $193,392.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $978,602.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

