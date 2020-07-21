Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.43.

Shares of MAR traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.79. 112,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

