Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,953,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,042,961,000 after buying an additional 56,315 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 312,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,243. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.43. 1,371,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,925. The firm has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $224.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

