Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,459 shares of company stock worth $3,469,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.27. 881,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $142.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.06. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $224.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

