Adams Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.6% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.36.

NYSE GS traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $212.78. The company had a trading volume of 202,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,379. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.