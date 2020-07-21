Adams Asset Advisors LLC Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises about 1.6% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,343,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Valero Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 62.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.65. 231,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

