Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,303 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.9% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,034,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.2% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 26,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 31,555 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $22.85 on Monday, reaching $455.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,520. The company has a market capitalization of $214.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $424.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock worth $16,842,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.