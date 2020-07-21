Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,165 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 17.7% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $40,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after purchasing an additional 98,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,855,000 after purchasing an additional 452,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,634,034,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Shares of ADBE traded up $22.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $455.27. 3,511,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,520. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $470.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $424.39 and a 200-day moving average of $364.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $16,842,070. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

