Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,399 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.3% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,814 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the software company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $22.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $455.27. 3,511,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,520. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $470.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $424.39 and a 200 day moving average of $364.90. The firm has a market cap of $214.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $16,842,070. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

