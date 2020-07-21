Advanced Internet Blocks One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,573.00 (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market cap of $120.75 million and approximately $17,573.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Advanced Internet Blocks alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00460270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 106.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001236 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000481 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

AIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Internet Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Internet Blocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.