Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,069,101 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $114,489,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.24. 1,365,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,931. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.59. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $291,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

