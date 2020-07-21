Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,001,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,332,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $151.85 and a 1-year high of $268.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Cfra reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.