Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 108,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,902,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,088.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,112,000 after acquiring an additional 53,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $50.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,565.72. 1,556,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,166. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,577.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,454.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,368.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,034.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,589.81.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.