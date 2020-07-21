ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) is Good Life Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,486 shares during the quarter. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF comprises 2.0% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1,229.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1,516.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.00. 238,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,795. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $47.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35.

