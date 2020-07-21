Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,537 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 295.0% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 970,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,379,000 after purchasing an additional 724,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 50.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,258,000 after purchasing an additional 257,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after purchasing an additional 187,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $8,606,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.62. 12,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.93. The company has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.60.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.