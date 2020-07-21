Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 817 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.18. 67,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The firm has a market cap of $158.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.05.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $36,827,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,593,158 shares in the company, valued at $18,028,416,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 797,899 shares of company stock worth $130,292,658 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

