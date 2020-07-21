Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,301.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,416,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,934,000 after buying an additional 7,316,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,335,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,862,000. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5,826.5% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 256,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 252,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 119.2% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 139,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 75,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

MDYG stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $56.14. 388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.