Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in American Tower by 168.3% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.64. The company had a trading volume of 41,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,364. The company has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.28. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $269.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.33.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

