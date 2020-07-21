Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,220 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $413,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 33.7% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 55,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 403,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.7% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 571,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after buying an additional 116,883 shares in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HDB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.10. 60,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,171. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

