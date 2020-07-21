Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $883,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,907. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

