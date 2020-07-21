Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 33,513 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 691.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,513 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 183,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,921,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.48. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $130.51 and a one year high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

