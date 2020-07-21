Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,352,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.42. 25,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,634. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.47.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.