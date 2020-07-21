Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 140,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,522. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

