Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 66,489 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,489 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,492. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.